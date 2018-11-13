Court remands Togolese cook in prison custody over murder of Bademosi

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, remanded the 22-year-old Togolese cook, Sunday Adefonou Anani, in prison custody over alleged murder of his boss, Opeyemi Bademosi, Chairman of Credit Switch Technology.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Oshin, ordered that he should be remanded in prison, pending the legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution DPP.

The suspect, who was charged on one count of murder, allegedly committed the offence on October 31, at the deceased’s 3b, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate Ikoyi Lagos, residence.

The charge stated that Anani, in order to rob, stabbed the deceased to death with a kitchen knife.

According to the charge, the offence committed is contrary to section 222 and Punishable Under section 223 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

The Police prosecutor, Mr. J. I. Eboseremene, told the court that he had an application to remand the suspect in prison custody under section 115 of the administration of criminal justice law and 264 of administration of criminal justice law 2015.

“We pray the court that the defendant should be remanded in prison custody, for the first instance of 30 days,” Eboseremene said.

In his reply, the defendant’s counsel, Jamiu Alapo, who said he was not objecting to the remand of the suspect, told the court that the suspect doesn’t understand English Language, but understands Pidgin English.

Magistrate Oshin, in her ruling, held that there was nothing to reply on the remand application.

She said: “In view of the remand application, the defendant is remanded in prison custody in the first instance of 30 days under sections 115 and 264 of the administration of criminal justice law 2015, pending the legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP.”

The case was adjourned till December 18, for DPP’s advice.

However, after the court sitting Anani, who was handcuffed, was crying while his counsel was speaking with him.