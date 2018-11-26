Court remands man over alleged mobile phone theft

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Monday remanded one Ijiyode Rafiu, 24, over alleged theft of an Itel cellphone worth N32, 000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Muhibah Olatunji, refused an oral bail application made by the accused.

Olatunji ordered Rafiu’s counsel, Mr Samuel Obi, to file a written bail application before the court.

“The accused should be kept behind bars pending the determination of his bail application,’’ she said.

Olatunji adjourned the case until Dec. 4.

Rafiu is facing a three-count charge bordering on break-in and stealing but he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 20 at No 39, Ojaja Layout, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the accused broke into the house of one Margaret Odumosu and stole the phone along with its charger, in contravention of Sections 383, 390 (9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.(NAN)