Court remands man for allegedly raping minor to death

A Kaduna State High Court in Zaria, on Tuesday, ordered that an accused, Shehu Usman-Bashir, be remanded in prison for allegedly raping a three-year old girl to death.

Justice Kabir Dabo gave the order in Zaria, Kaduna State, when the accused’s plea for bail could not be taken, after he was charged with rape and culpable homicide.

Dabo then adjourned the case until Dec. 15, for continuation of hearing.

Earlier, a State Counsel, Hajiya Jummai Adamu-Dan’azumi, had told the court that the accused faced a two-count charge of rape and homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.

She said the accused, who resides at Yan Bita, Anguwan Liman, Sabongari, Zaria, Kaduna State was a neighbour to the parents of the girl.

Usman-Bashir is alleged to have lured the minor to his room and raped her to death.

The state counsel added that the girl was declared missing by her parents following a long period of absence, which led to a search for her whereabouts.

She explained that after a thorough search, the mother of the girl insisted that the room of the accused should also be searched.

Adamu-Dan’azumi told the court that it was during the search that the deceased’s body was found wrapped in some clothes and hidden inside the room. (NAN)