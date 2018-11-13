Court orders forfeiture of N397m pension fund in 2 banks

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—An Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has ordered the interim forfeiture to the Federal Government of N397.6 million suspected to be pension funds illegally hidden in two commercial banks.

The two banks hold the huge cash in both local and foreign currencies, but the owners have remained unknown despite repeated efforts by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to unravel them.

The cash is N357,206,311.15, $91,955.38 (N33,411,987.32) and £15,050 (N7,040, 841.5).

Frustrated by the inability of the two holding banks to name the owners of the cash and make them come forward and claim the money, EFCC approached the court and sought the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government in line with its mandate.

The judge, on October 26, issued the order of interim forfeiture for the monies, following an ex parte summons by EFCC dated October 3 and filed on October 5.

EFCC had in the course of investigating a pension fraud case, traced the monies to the accounts of a firm known as Tahir Yusuf and Bitmas Enterprises.

In preparation for a final forfeiture, the judge has directed EFCC to publish the notice of the interim forfeiture order in any national daily and on the commission’s website.

Justice Ojukwu held that “any such persons or bodies, who may be affected by this order is at liberty to, within 14 days of the said publication, apply for a Motion on Notice to the court on such justifiable grounds, to show cause why a final order of forfeiture should not be made.”

The matter has been fixed for November 28 for hearing.