Court orders closure of 5 banks in Imo over Ohakim’s entitlements

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—A court order obtained by former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, yesterday, has shut down five banks in the state. The affected banks were said to have disobeyed an order from the court to pay Ohakim his entitlements from the Imo State government accounts.

Recall that on February 23, 2016, the former governor was said to have obtained an order from the court against Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, to pay him his entitlements but Okorocha had allegedly refused to do so.

Angered by the development, the former governor approached the court for the second time to enforce the order of the court. The affected banks are located in Owerri, the state capital.

The order as pasted on the walls of the affected banks read: “An order granting leave to issue writ of execution of the order of this honourable court made in this suit on February 23, 2018, against, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th garnishees respectively.

“An order executing or enforcing the order of this honourable court made on February 23, 2018. The judgment was dated February 23, 2018.”

According to the judgment, Order absolute is made against the 5th garnishee to the tune of N112, 000,000,00.”

“Order absolute to the tune of forty-four million, seven hundred and ninety thousand, eight hundred and thirty one Naira, thirty four kobo (N44,790,831.34) is made against the sixth garnishee, less the minimum amount required to maintain the account..

“Order absolute is made against the 7th garnishee to the tune of Eight million, eight hundred and twenty four thousand, two hundred and forty naira, seventy two kobo (N8,824,240,72) less the minimum amount required to maintain the account. The 4th garnishee is accordingly discharged.

“In all, the degree absolute has been made on a cumulative total of N290,068,717.57, the total sum is to be paid over to this court vide the Chief Registrar, National Industrial Court of Nigeria within the next 14 days.”