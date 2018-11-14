Court jails man for stealing microfinance bank’s N935,000

Sango-Ota(Ogun) – An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man, Dotun Akande, to one year in prison for N935.000 belonging to Orisun Microfinance Bank.



In a ruling, Senior Magistrate G. E. Akan, however gave the convict an option to pay N20,000 fine.

Akande, who lives at No. 28 Ayantunde St., Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, had pleaded guilty to stealing.

Earlier, Mr Chudu Gbesi, the prosecutor, had told the court that the accused committed the offence sometimes between May and August, 2016.

He said the accused, who was the staff of the Microfinance Bank, collected N935, 000 from customers and refused to remit the money to his employer.

The prosecutor said that the convict converted the money to his personal use.

Gbesi said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.(NAN)