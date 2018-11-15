Court jails 2 NAHCO staff for dealing in hard drug

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Two cargo handlers with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, Plc, Omoyemi Opeyemi Emmanuel and Akinyemi Idowu, were, yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonment each by a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, for unlawful dealing in 25.220 kilograms of Ephedrine, a banned substance.

Emmanuel and Idowu were handed the jail terms by Justice Ayo Emmanuel, after they had pleaded guilty to a count charge levelled against them by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The convicts were arraigned alongside one Adetutu Afeez Alade, who had however pleaded not guilty to the charge when they were all arraigned before the court.

The NDLEA prosecuting counsel, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the convicts and Alade were arrested on April 17, while in possession of the banned drug.

He also told the court that the offence committed contravened Table 1, Second Schedule of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under section 11(c) of the Act.

While Emmanuel and Idowu pleaded guilty to the allegation, Alade denied the allegation.

Following the guilty plea of Emmanuel and Idowu, the judge sentenced the duo to two years imprisonment each.

The judge stated that the jail terms commence from the date the convicts’ were arrested