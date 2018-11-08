Court hears contempt charges against Total Nig. Plc Jan. 8.

An FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Thursday fixed Jan. 8, 2019 for hearing of a case filed against Total Nigeria Plc and Odesco Oil Nigeria Ltd over alleged trespass.



The plaintiff, Jude Eze, is challenging Total and Odesco Oil for allegedly trespassing into his service station at 1Street Avenue, Lugbe Estate, Abuja.

Eze had claimed that the defendants disobeyed an order, restraining them from trespassing on his service station.

Eze made the claim through his counsel, Jude Apeh.

Justice Bello Kawu, however, adjourned the case for Apeh to prepare for a contempt proceeding against the defendants.

Kawu, however, dismissed an application of cost of N100,000 made by counsel to Total Nig. Plc, Abimbola Kayode.

Kayode had applied for a cost of N100,000 against Apeh because he told the court that he was not ready to go on with the hearing of the case against the defendants.

Counsel to Odesco Oil, Moses Awuru, however, said the case was for the plaintiff and he could not force him to go on with it.

Apeh in response said it was a settled law that when the issue of contempt of court was raised in any proceeding, the court should put every other thing on hold.

He, however, prayed for a date to prepare for a contempt proceeding against the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that an order restraining the defendants or their representatives from laying claim to Eze’s petrol station was made on May 4.

Eze bought the said petrol station from Odesco Oil at the rate of N19 million on March 14, 2014.

He said that after taking possession of the property, Total allegedly trespassed on the said station. (NAN)