Court fixes Dec 7 for hearing on EFCC vs Benue govt

By Peter Duru

Makurdi Federal High Court presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon has fixed December 7 for commencement of hearing in the suit filed by the Benue State Government against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and two banks over the recent freezing of the state’s bank accounts.

At the mention of the suit yesterday, counsel to the state government, Mr. Okon Esut, informed the court that “all the parties in the suit have been served but the counter-affidavits by the banks were served on me yesterday.”

Esut, who said he needed time to file a reply, moved for an adjournment to enable him respond properly.

Counsels to the defendants, Steve Odiase, Dankut Dalong and Obia Edeh, did not oppose the oral application.

In her ruling, Justice Olajuwon granted the request and adjourned the case to December 7 for the commencement of definite hearing.