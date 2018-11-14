Court dissolves marriage over wife’s violence

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Wednesday, dissolved a 21-year-old marriage because of the wife’s irresponsibility and violence.

The Judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, dissolved the marriage between one Danlami Madaki and Cecilia Vanyida, saying all efforts to reconcile the parties had failed.

Shekarau ruled that the union between the two parties had been put to an end in the interest of peace.

He advised the parties to maintain peace at all times, warning that any violation of the order of the court would amount to contempt and would attract consequences.

The judge directed the parties to collect their divorce certificates from the registrar’s office.

The parties were married in 1997, complying with the native laws and customs of the Gbagyi of Karu in Nasarawa State.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that the marriage contracted 21 years ago was blessed with five children.

He described the respondent as a violent and irresponsible woman, who did not hesitate in destroying property at every slight provocation.

Danlami said that Cecilia never took care of their children and that her attitude jeopardised the love he had for her.

The petitioner, therefore, begged the court to dissolve the marriage, saying there was no more love in the union and that nothing could bring them together again.

However, the respondent, who was absent in court, sent a letter, saying that she did not object to the separation and that the court should grant the petitioner’s prayers. (NAN)