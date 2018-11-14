Council pledges to sanitise pharmaceutical industry

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) says it will redouble efforts to rid the country’s pharmaceutical industry of unwholesome practices.

The Registrar of the council, Mr Elijah Mohammed, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said: “Attention will be geared toward sanitising the practice environment through strengthening of enforcement activities with three RPs concept of Regulation of Personnel, Regulation of Premises and Regulation of Practice in the pharmaceutical landscape.”

According to him, such efforts will be supported with ensuring experiential teaching and learning at the undergraduate training of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to prepare them for the current practice environment.

He added that the council would continue to promote the use of Information Communication technology (ICT) in regulatory processes.

“We are about to launch various apps to facilitate interface with the council; a new strategic plan shall also be put in place for PCN to serve as roadmap for the organisation.

“The commencement of PharmD programme by all the accredited Faculties of Pharmacy will be given topmost priority. We will ensure discipline among professionals and equally ensure enforcement of rules and regulations.

“We will also continue to promote new partnership for progress initiatives which implies working with all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical landscape,” the registrar said.

Mohammed emphasised that the council would give priority to regulation of pharmacy technicians, patent and proprietary medicine vendors in all ramifications to curb unethical practices using the instrument of the “hub and spoke” model to drive their full regulations.

