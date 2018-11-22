Cossy Ojiakor set to relaunch her music career

Six years after she dumped music, there are indications that busty actress cum singer, Cossy Ojiakor is staging a comeback to her second love- music. The controversial actress confirmed this, via her Instagram post. In one of her posts, she wrote, “ My mood right now… Been stressed out …. And my music video shoot is next week… I need some tender loving care.”

In another post, the busty actress wrote, “Last night…. Went out just to see Denrele and specially invite him to my music video shoot…” From the foregoing, it’s obvious that Cossy is putting finishing touches to her new single, even though she’s keeping it under wraps. Recall that the busty actress launched her first 15-track album including “You Want Me” and ‘’You and Me on December 15, 2012, after which she disappeared into thin air.