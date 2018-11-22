Coscharis rolls out Christmas offer for BMW, Ford customers

AS 2018 business year runs to a close, Coscharis Motors has lined up mouthwatering offers for two of its major brands: the BMW and Ford. The offers are intended for BMW and Ford loyal customers together with new prospects that are potential brand converts from now to the end of the year.

Themed “Coscharis Unbeatable Offers” the campaign comes in different categories. For the BMW brand, all the customer needs to do is to buy one BMW X6 and get one MG car for free.

Also if a customer buys one BMW 2 series, he gets another at half the price. For the Ford brand, which is targeted at fleet buyers of the Ford Ranger pickup, that is individuals and organizations who buy up to 10 Ford Rangers, they get one Ford Focus sedan for free.

According to the Group Managing Director of Coscharis Group, Josiah Samuel, the offer is a payback time to their loyal customers who believed in these brands over the years and new converts by way of sustaining the company’s policy of value for money. He said, “We understand the harsh economic reality but have decided to support our ever loyal corporate and individual customers to cushion this reality even at minimizing our bottom-line.

“These exciting offers are not to only delight our existing BMW and Ford brand enthusiasts alone but to equally accommodate those that have not used any of the brands before, courtesy of these juicy offers to end the year by way of exploring this opportunity to own brand new vehicles from any of the brands on offer”.

He enthused further that despite all odds with the peculiar challenges within the automobile industry, Coscharis Motors, as a leading player in the industry usually runs this sort of promotions at year end or during special seasons to appreciate our numerous loyal customers.

Although this mouthwatering offers are expected to end by the end of this year, offers are only valid while stock lasts and with guaranteed requisite warranty periods says Abiona Babarinde, General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communication for Coscharis Group. “We also have special favourable pricing for other brands and models in the spirit of Christmas.”