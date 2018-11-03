Cook narrates how six men tied and murdered Ope Bademosi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE cook and suspected killer of the Chairman of Credit Switch Technology, Chief Ope Bademosi, arrested in Ondo, has denied killing his master.

Sunday Afobale, who was paraded in Akure by the Ondo State Police Command, alleged that no fewer than six men invaded his master’s apartment on Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, lkoyi area of Lagos last Wednesday and killed him.

The suspect said the security guard should be questioned on how the assailants gained entry into the house.

According to him, the assailants entered through the front door minutes after Bademosi’s wife left the house that morning.

He said that he was in the kitchen when one of the assailant’s walked to him and asked him to lead him to his master’s bedroom.

“ One of the killers gave me a blow when I wanted to shout and others stood at the door”, the cook narrated.

“ After I showed them the master’s room, they knocked and Oga was naked and they all rushed into the room and were asking for money

“ Oga said he had no money but he could transfer money to them but one of them said no, that they would be traced if the money was transferred to their account.

“ They insisted that Oga should give them money. He gave them what he had but they said it was not enough and they dragged him to the bathroom.

“ lt was there they tied him up and killed him”.

The cook said that he knew nothing about the murder of his master, saying he was recruited in Ondo and taken to Lagos by his master just three days before his death.

Afobale was paraded with two other alleged accomplices.