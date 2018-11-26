Convocation: UNN churns out 11,681 undergraduates, post graduates

Enugu – No fewer than 11,681 students of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), would be conferred with various degrees during the 48th convocation of the institution scheduled to hold on Dec. 1.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, made this known at the pre-convocation briefing at the institution’s Enugu campus on Monday.

Ozumba said that 9,702 of the graduates would be conferred with first degrees, diplomas and certificates.



“1,979 graduates who will receive Post-Graduate Diplomas, Masters and Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D) as clear evidence to prioritise quality research and academic excellence in our university.

“Let me place on record that our university will award over 400 Ph.D degrees at the 48th convocation; this is an unprecedented record in the number of Ph.D degrees ever awarded by a university in a single convocation,’’ he said.

The vice Chancellor said that three eminent Nigerians who had contributed to the development of the society would be awarded honorary doctorate degrees.

“As our tradition demands, the university will confer Honorary Doctorate Degree on some eminent Nigerians, including Dr Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO Access Bank; Dr Daniel Chukwudozie, MD Dozzy Group and Reginald Chika Stanley,’’ he said.

He disclosed that the uiversity would also confer the title of Professor Emeritus on Prof. Uche Azikiwe and 10 other renowned professors who had served the institution meritoriously and are still making valuable contributions to the body of knowledge.

Ozumba said his achievements the past five years included; UNESCO Category 11 Biotechnology Building at Nsukka Campus; Faculty of Social Science building, Nsukka Campus and Faculty of Pharmacy building, Nsukka Campus.

Others are; NLNG Engineering Laboratory building; Renovated Lady Ibiam Hostel, Enugu Campus; Arthur Mbanefor ICAN Lecture Theatre; University Main Gate, Enugu Campus and newly built hostel at the College of Medicine, Ituku Ozalla. (NAN)