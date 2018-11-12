Conversion of govt apartments to business centres, hospitals irks RSHPDA

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Rivers State Housing and Property Development Authority, RSHPDA, has expressed worries over the conversion of government housing estates to business centres, and hospitals by residents.

It also frowned on the failure of allottees and occupants of government property in the state to meet their mortgage payments, adding that the act was a contravention of the condition of both the mortgage and the sale of the property.

Managing Director of RSHPDA, Mr. Iyerefa Cookeygam, who spoke in Port Harcourt over the weekend, said it is worrisome that some allottees converted government property to personal uses without permission.

He said: “Similarly, we have observed that allottees and occupants of various estates under the management of the authority now engage in the unwholesome act of carrying out illegal development by converting residential houses to commercial and industrial houses thereby depleting the available house stock without any approval.

“These acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated any longer. Consequently, all illegal unauthorised extension development and amendment to existing property should be removed within 30 days by the various allottees in these estates.’’