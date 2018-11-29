CONTROVERSY OVER DARKNESS: Edo gets 40% of allocated power, says BEDC

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—BARELY 24 hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State walked out the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, from his office over continuous power outages in some parts of the state, the management of the company, yesterday, said it remained committed to quality service delivery to its customers in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states.

It said Edo State gets 40 percent of total power allocated to it, while the remaining 60 percent is distributed to the other three states, adding that it would be unreasonable for it to deliberately deny customers power supply.

A statement issued by the firm’s spokesman, Mr. Tayo Adekunle, said: “It is on record that out of the nine percent allocation that BEDC gets from the national grid, Edo State gets above 40 percent, while the other three states share the balance.

“We intend to continue to work towards ensuring that various bottlenecks across the power value chain are eliminated.

We’ll push for policies to support power sector devt -Senate committee

“We shall also continue to support the good people of Edo State in ensuring that an enabling environment that will create jobs and improve lives in Edo State is sustained.

“It should be noted that Edo State has the highest number of prepaid metres all over the country and with the introduction of Meter Asset Provider, MAP, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, we shall further accelerate the metering of consumers with effect from the first quarter of 2019, when the scheme is expected to kick off to rapidly reduce estimated billing.

Coscharis rolls out Christmas offer for BMW, Ford customers

“As a stopgap on the recent reduction in power supplied to Edo State on some feeders in Central Benin, arrangement was made to connect customers on the affected feeders to existing functional ones in a manner that would not overload the system and to provide supply, albeit on limited basis, pending when normal supply will resume after the replacement of faulty transformers.”