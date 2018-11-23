CONTROVERSIAL FRAUD SCANDAL: Babcock University students owe Kizz Daniel apologies – Publicist

When news went viral during the week that students of Babcock University held afro-pop singer, Kizz Daniel hostage for refusing to perform at an event organized by Babcock University Students’ Association, (BUSA), after receiving a performance fee of N3Million, many believed something was amiss.

However, Kizz Daniel’s Publicist, Stephen Chibuzor, who spoke to Showtime, has set the records straight on the scandal.

“Kizz Daniel had a booking with Babcock University Students’ Association, but they didn’t explicitly say the time he should be on ground. On that day he just returned from Dubai and there was no car to convey him from the airport to their school. They were aware he was to return from Dubai where he went for One Africa Music Fest, but probably thought not sending the usual artiste welfare rider was nothing. By the time they sorted out the transportation issue the show had ended. Kizz accepted to perform for N3Million, which is very low, he doesn’t do below N5million, but because it was Babcock he accepted. But their money has been returned”, he said.

He added that Kizz Daniel owed Babcock University Students no apologies, rather they owe the Woju crooner unreserved apologies because their actions were disrespectful and defaming.

“I don’t think he owes them anything. In fact, they owe him one for defaming his character and disrespecting him. If you read their disclaimer, they are already guilty of not communicating the call time, and not meeting up with the rider and we gave them such a ridiculous fee”, he said.