Continue to develop society with writings, Uduaghan tells writers

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: FORMER governor of Delta state Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has called on writers to continue to see themselves as conscience of society, stressing that they should always add values to society with their creative works and writings.

Uduaghan who spoke in Warri, Delta state at the launching of a book “What a tradition” written by Mr Ughara Oti Gabriel said he was impressed with the creative power of the author, adding that he would always support the growth of creative writings in the state.

Uduaghan who is currently the Delta south senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC was represented by his wife Deaconess Roli Uduaghan. He further called on youths to develop passion for reading, adding that he was impressed with the way the author ended the story of the book.

Earlier Chairman of the event , Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom also lauded the author of the book for the creative piece. Represented by Chief Robinson Ariyo , Ayiri said he was thrilled by the story with Itsekiri setting, calling for more creative work to promote the rich culture of Itsekiri nation .

Pa Macaulay Eyeoyibo, Mr Amorighoye Mene who also spoke hailed the author for the initiative.” Tradition adapts with time. There are core values that must drive any society, they are democracy, fundamental human rights and rule of law. I congratulate the author for the book, “What a Tradition “

Professor Okwechime Oracle reviewed the book, saying it is a credible testament of tradition. “The writer presented the book in transliteration, meaning it is as it is said in the original language. It s a commendable piece “

Dr Roland Edjedegba unveiled the book for the launching, recommending it as a must read for all .