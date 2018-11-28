Continental Encounter: Gov. Ugwuanyi, others to cheer Rangers

Enugu – Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other Rangers’ patrons will be at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu to watch the continental encounter between Rangers International FC and Defence Force S.C. of Ethiopia.



Rangers International will begin their campaign in the Total/CAF Confederation Cup competition with a home fixture against the Ethiopian side on Wednesday.

The return leg of the pairing will come up a week later in Addis Ababa.

Rangers’ Media Manager, Norbert Okoli, on Tuesday, appealed to football lovers in Enugu State and entire South-East to come out en mass to cheer the Flying Antelopes to victory.

“‘For the Flying Antelopes there is no doubting the fact that motivation will be at the highest level with the ever presence of its number one supporter and financier, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Governor of Enugu State.

“‘Gov. Ugwuanyi will be at the V.I.P. stand at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, `The Cathedral’, to cheer the players to a resounding victory.

“‘Our amiable governor, joined by our patrons and tens of thousands of Rangers’ supporters, will uplift Rangers players’ morale to defeat the Ethiopian side, Defence Force S.C. with a good goal margin in Enugu,’’ he said.

Okoli said that the club would engage the services of mobile address system operator to remind the residents of the state, especially those in Enugu about the match on Wednesday.

“The match and its timing is being talked about in sports programmes in local radio and television stations, which is a form of publicity as well,’’ he said.

The match will kick-off at 4 p.m. local time. (NAN)