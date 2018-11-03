Conte ‘reluctant’ to take Real Madrid job — Calderon

Antonio Conte is “reluctant” to become Real Madrid boss, with the club unlikely to meet his demands, according to former club president Ramon Calderon.

The former Chelsea manager has been linked with the European champions – who sacked Julen Lopetegui after Sunday’s 5-1 defeat by Barcelona.

“He’s asked for three years and to come in with five people and have hands free for signings and transfers,” Calderon told BBC Radio 5 live’s Football Daily Euro Leagues Show.

Real’s caretaker boss is reserve-team coach Santiago Solari, a former Real player.

His promotion is similar to that of Zinedine Zidane in 2016, although the Frenchman stepped up from the reserve team straight into the Real coach’s role on a permanent basis, and went on to lead them to a record three consecutive Champions Leagues before stepping down this summer.

“Nobody knows” whether former Argentina winger Solari, 42, will end up taking permanent charge, according to Calderon.

The ex-president says his first choice would be Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, the former Swansea, Wigan and Everton manager, or Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.