Connecting African startups to investment opportunities: Preview, inherent challenges and prospect

Small scale business should create opportunities from challenges the tough African business environment poses. This was the charge at the 2nd Annual LofyInc Capital Management MANE event tagged: SMART African Investing- Africans investing in Africa.

According to Michael Oluwagbemi, founder LoftyInc Allied Partners, entrepreneurs on the African continent must be futuristic and begin to think outside the box if they want Africa to compete favourably with the rest of the world.

He went further to say that Africa as a developing continent will over the next thirty years experience radical change and growth but the path through which it will grow depends on the technology and it’s ability to harness it.

The event was a gathering of stakeholders involved in the conceptualization, nurturing and establishment of start-ups across Africa and beyond.

It was also an avenue for established players in the industry to share ideas with new start-ups and prospective entrepreneurs on issues pertaining to how to raise capital, government policies and how to sustain small scale businesses.

Panelists selected from different professions agreed at the end of deliberations that entrepreneurship is the future and means through which a new epoch of economic and social transformation can be ushered in into Africa.

The LoftyInc Afropreneurs Fund is a social impact Fund that invests in early stage, innovation-based, technology companies which are founded by Africans and focused on solving significant challenges to African development.