Congo visits Kogi to study YESSO, SIP

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo, yesterday, arrived Kogi State on a three-day working visit to study Youth Employment and Social Support Operation, YESSO, and the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programme, SIP, in the state with a view to replicate same in their country.

I will divorce my wife if she goes for body massage — Tunde Ednut

DRC was directed to the state by the World Bank, which named Kogi as one of the most successful in implementing the Federal Government’s SIP projects.

The team, led by the country’s Minister for Social Inclusion, Professor Mughahaba John, said the issues of poverty called for a collaborative efforts which necessitated their visit to the state.

The state government said aside the SIP success story, it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that would enable 5,000 youths across the 21 Local Government areas receive skills acquisition training at the Korea Training Institute, KOICA.

Speaking, Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade, said his administration places emphasis on poverty reduction as a collective desire towards achieving good governance.