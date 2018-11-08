Commissioner restates commitment to create 200,000 jobs in Edo

BENIN—Edo State Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Barrister Emmanuel Usoh, has stated that the state government has been on course in delivering on its promises to the people.

On the electioneering promises of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016 to create 200,000 jobs within the first four years tenure of his administration, Barrister Usoh insisted that the promise is being kept gradually.

Micro pension scheme will enhance financial inclusion — IEI boss

He revealed that his ministry is collating data on the number of jobs the state government has created within the first two years of the administration and the list of beneficiaries of such job opportunities, the jobs and their addresses so that people can verify them.

“We want the people to know that we are not playing politics with our promise to create the 200,000 jobs. It is achievable,” he enthused.

Assessing the maiden edition of the Alaghodaro Summit organised by the government last year, Usoh disclosed that it was an eye opener for investment opportunities while it created a forum of foreign investments adding that a MoU was signed and funds have been released by the Chinese Government for the construction of the Benin River Port.

Economist’s 2019 prediction: We’re vindicated – Atiku

Going further, he stated that “investors also have put down their money to construct the Industrial Park. In the agro-allied sector, the agropreneurship programme in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture and other agencies of government are ongoing.