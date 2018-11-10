Commission trains 150 persons on vocational skills in Bauchi, Taraba

Bauchi— The North-East zonal office of the National Mass Education Commission says it is training 150 persons in various vocational skills in Bauchi and Taraba States.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mr Mohammad Musawa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Bauchi that the trainees, comprising men and women, were being trained at Darazo and Kumbo in Bauchi and Taraba.

He said that the exercise would last for nine months, and listed the skills to include sewing, carpentry, welding, knitting, among others.

The coordinator said that the commission would continue to enroll interested adults in its non-formal classes and skills training, and advised those interested to register