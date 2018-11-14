College releases N45m for school expansion projects in Daura

Daura (Katsina State) – The Daura based Community College of Arabic and Islamic studies, has released N45 million for the construction of more classrooms, laboratories, library and administrative block in the college.

Mallam Lawal Maiadua, the acting provost of the college made this disclosure in Daura on Wednesday.

Maiadua said that the amount released was part of the N65 million realised during the recent appeal fund launched by the college in September 2018.

“We, the college authorities, are determined to change the face of the college through the construction of additional structures.

“Already, we have constructed 14 additional classrooms, three laboratories for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, and procured laboratory equipment worth eight million naira in the first week of November,’’ he said.

The acting provost said the college operated two sections for secondary and tertiary level of education, adding that it offered nine secondary school subjects and nine diploma programmes in education-based courses.

According to him, the diploma programmes are affiliated to the Institute of Education of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He added that the graduates of the college usually had no problem in securing admission into the degree programmes of the university.

Maiadua called for additional financial assistance from well-meaning individuals, government and education stakeholders to enable the college complete the construction of some giant projects it had started.

“I commend those who generously donated to the college during the recent appeal fund, especially the late Chairman, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Alhaji Usman Sandamu, who sourced N37 million cash for the college.

“The college also remains grateful to the generous donations received from Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Ahmed El-Mourzouq and other prominent Nigerians.

“We are using the fund judiciously in upgrading the school,’’ Maiadua said.

He said the college had increased the number of its students’ admission from 300 to 1,000 students due to the ongoing school expansion project.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the college has so far graduated 450 students in various education-based courses. (NAN)