Breaking News
Translate

Climate Change: Olusosun dumpsite has natural capacity to instigate fire, stakeholders warn

On 11:00 pmIn Metro, News by adekunleComments

By Gabriel Olawale
LAGOS—    STAKEHOLDERS, Thursday, urged the Lagos State government to beam its searchlight on the Olusosun dumpsite as a way of converting waste to wealth in the state.

They also said the recurrent fire explosion at the site was an indication of methane capable of addressing electricity challenges in the state.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), addressing of Ojota during his inspection visit to Olusosun Dumpsite on Friday, March 16, 2018. With him is Consultant, Investment Management, Mr. Wale Liadi (2nd right).

Speaking during a media climate change programme organised by Climate Change Action Movement, General Manager, Triple ‘E’ Systems Association Limited, Lawrence Ibhafidon said: “When I hear people saying someone set Olusosun on fire, I usually laughed and try to educate them because many people don’t understand the physics that took place.

“One of the primary sources of methane is decay from waste. When such decay occurs, what you have is methane. For Olusosun, which has been there for several years, it means we now have build-up of gas called methane.

“In developed countries, that is what they naturally called waste to wealth. They line it in such a way that after some years they would have generated enough methane and generate electricity that can be used to illuminate and run appliances in the house.

“So, as regards recurrent fire at Olusosun dumpsite, what happened is that when you have a build up of methane, once in a while, it will definitely find its way to the surface and once it interacts with air, it instigates fire.”

Let’s de-escalate trade tensions – IMF

Co-Founder, Climate Change Action Movement, Prosper Egeonu said: “We aim to educate communities on how to reduce causes of global warming. We intend to engage 20 council areas of Lagos State and carry out clean up exercise in these communities and educate them on how to manage waste.”

Minimum wage: Ambode, Labour Unions’ negotiation meeting postponed

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.