Climate Change: Olusosun dumpsite has natural capacity to instigate fire, stakeholders warn

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS— STAKEHOLDERS, Thursday, urged the Lagos State government to beam its searchlight on the Olusosun dumpsite as a way of converting waste to wealth in the state.

They also said the recurrent fire explosion at the site was an indication of methane capable of addressing electricity challenges in the state.

Speaking during a media climate change programme organised by Climate Change Action Movement, General Manager, Triple ‘E’ Systems Association Limited, Lawrence Ibhafidon said: “When I hear people saying someone set Olusosun on fire, I usually laughed and try to educate them because many people don’t understand the physics that took place.

“One of the primary sources of methane is decay from waste. When such decay occurs, what you have is methane. For Olusosun, which has been there for several years, it means we now have build-up of gas called methane.

“In developed countries, that is what they naturally called waste to wealth. They line it in such a way that after some years they would have generated enough methane and generate electricity that can be used to illuminate and run appliances in the house.

“So, as regards recurrent fire at Olusosun dumpsite, what happened is that when you have a build up of methane, once in a while, it will definitely find its way to the surface and once it interacts with air, it instigates fire.”

Co-Founder, Climate Change Action Movement, Prosper Egeonu said: “We aim to educate communities on how to reduce causes of global warming. We intend to engage 20 council areas of Lagos State and carry out clean up exercise in these communities and educate them on how to manage waste.”