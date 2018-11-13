CLASH: Ekiti govt to proscribe drivers’ union

…As NURTW, RETEAN sign peace accord

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State government, yesterday, threatened to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, over recurring violent clashes and rivalries.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the warning at the signing of peace accord by the leadership of the two drivers unions.

In a statement by the Special Assistant, Media, to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the two unions expressed satisfactions with the term of the peace deal brokered by the state government.

The NURTW Chairman, Mr. Oso Farotimi and his RTEAN counterpart, Chief Rotimi Olanbiwonnu led other officials of the unionS to sign the agreement.

The peace accord was sequel to a meeting held by the Deputy Governor with the representatives of the two unions on 6th November to find a lasting solution to violent clashes among their members.

Egbeyemi said the full weight of the law will be visited on any union member who unleashes mayhem in the name of inter-union rivalry saying the peace of the state remains paramount to the Kayode Fayemi administration.

The two unions, in accepting the terms of the agreement, pledged to abide with all the conditions stated above.

The unions pledged, in the agreement, that any union that causes disturbances/riots in Ekiti State should be banned.