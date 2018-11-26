CIAPS to host Anthony Kila’s Yoruba by Proverb

All is now set for the unveiling of “Owe. Yoruba by Proverbs”, a book on Yoruba culture and society authored by Anthony Kila, CIAPS Centre Director and Professor of Strategy and Development.

The unveiling event will take place at CIAPS Lagos on 29th November 2018 and it will be a Thursday morning of Music and Cocktails, where Academic, Professionals and Business Leaders will mix and mingle with Traditional Rulers and Political Leaders plus Celebrities appearance to support the event.

In a statement signed by CIAPS Administrator and Events Coordinator Wunmi Adenuga and confirmed by the CIAPS Press Director, Mara Brera, the unveiling event and the entire production of the book is being managed by other CIAPS Faculty and Graduands of Media and Journalism, Business Development, Event Management and Education.

Brera further explained that this is an exciting and needed project as it combines the need for the country to groom and appreciate a new generation of trained, exposed and passionate professionals capable of using what we have in Nigeria to produce what can be exported to the rest of the world.

Commenting on the book Dr Cristiano D’orsi noted that this book which was first published in 2003 is part of the result of intense epistemological research in cultural anthropology that started at the Universities of Perugia and Lecce. In the book, Anthony Kila, in a very original and refreshing way uses Yorùbá proverbs to give us a flavour of a complex and imposing culture.

D’orsi observed that while very committed to African culture and values, Kila, the scholar is also keen on demystification.

The event is open to the public and businesses and it will be an opportunity for readers to meet and interact with the author and to get signed copies of the book. The event starts at 10am and admittance is by invitation only.