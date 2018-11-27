Chukwueze happy his goal lifts Villarreal off relegation

Villarreal of Spain winger, has disclosed that he is happy that his goal was enough to lift his team off bottom spot in La Liga.

After netting in his second straight Spanish top-flight league match, the Super Eagles’ rookie said he was excited with his effort, but stressed that the most important part was that it gave his side a much desired victory.

The win last Sunday took The Yellow Submarine out of the Liga’s relegation zone for the first time this season and they now occupy 16th position with 14 points from 13 games.

This comes after Chukwueze scored the winning goal for Villarreal, who ended their fixture 2-1 win at home to Real Betis, against who the 19-year-old rising star kept his place in the starting eleven.

READ ALSO: Mourinho reveals Lukaku mission amid striker’s struggles

It was another lift for Chukwueze, who only last week got a starting shirt as well in his senior Nigeria debut, just few days after his impressive display against Rayo Vallecano prior to the international break.

Chukwueze could have made it two on the night, as he later fired a left footed shot after Santi Carzola again set him up with a back flick, just before Betis scored a consolation goal on the dot of 90 minutes.

Chukwueze and his pals held on for their third victory of the season, in which the youngster now has three goals in all competitions, from just seven professional matches since his promotion from Villarreal’s B side.