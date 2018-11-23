Chukwueze: Eagles debut a dream come true

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has described his international debut for Nigeria as the completion of a “dream year.”

The 19-year-old’s skill and impressive left foot caught the eye after starting for the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s 0-0 friendly draw against Uganda in Asaba.

Chukwueze is enjoying a breakthrough season, scoring in both the League and Spanish Cup despite only earning promotion to the first team from the reserves.

“Making my debut for Nigeria only completes a dream year in my professional life,” he told BBC Sport.

“I’ve played and scored for Villarreal this year, and I never expected to get a chance to get into the Super Eagles team, but everything is happening like a dream.

“Some people wait for several years to live a dream but I am grateful to Villarreal and Nigeria for making all my dreams happen in under a year.”

A Fifa under-17 World Cup winner with Nigeria in 2015, he has been likened to his hero and Bayern Munich’s former Netherlands international winger Arjen Robben.