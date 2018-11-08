Chima Anyaso receives US Army Humanitarian Award

In recognition of outstanding service to humanity through numerous community development projects especially in area of free education, free health care services, and care for the elderly, the US Army Directorate of Public Works based in Germany has presented Chima Anyaso with the Humanitarian Service Award. The award was presented to Anyaso when he paid a courtesy visit to the US Army Garrison in Kaiserslautern, Germany, today.

A highly revered award, the Humanitarian Service recognition is reserved for individuals around the world who have distinguished themselves through exceptional life-changing services to people in need and gestures that seeks to uplift communities and provide support to vulnerable groups.

In a statement released to the media, after receiving the award, Chima Anyaso said “today I went on a courtesy visit to the United States Military Base in Germany where I was honored with a Humanitarian Award. I was opportune to interact with some of the high-ranking officers who expressed their heartfelt support for the efforts of the Nigerian military in the forefront of the war against the insurgency in Nigeria and around Sub-saharan Africa. I am very humbled and astound at being selected for this award knowing that many elite and well-placed people were considered also. With this award, I am inspired to serve my community wholeheartedly and indeed to dedicate myself more to the service of our dear nation, Nigeria, so that everyone within our country can have a better life”

Chima Anyaso is the PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Bende Federal Constituency in forthcoming 2019 election. He is also the founder and convener of the New Nigeria Movement 2019, NN19. He is founder and chairman of Ahuoma Anyaso Educational Foundation through which he provides free schooling, free feeding, and free health care services to vulnerable groups. In 2017, Chima Anyaso received the Forbes rated Africa Achievers’ Award presented to him at the United Kingdom House of Parliament.