Chief of Army staff urges youths, stakeholders to sustain peace in Delta

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: CHIEF of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has enjoined youths and other stakeholders in Delta state to continue to consolidate the atmosphere of peace in the state.

Speaking on Thursday in Aladja, Udu local government area after donating exercise books to pupils of Ewein Primary school I, Ogbe Ijoh and Aladja Model Primary school the army boss who was represented by the Principal Staff, Combat Arms, Army headquarters, Major General Musa Obare also commended his officers and men on ground in the state.

He said the donations were part of activities in the Operation Crocodile Smile III aimed at promoting military, civil relationship.

Fielding questions from newsmen he said he was impressed with the way officers and men had carried on with the exercise in the state.

“.I am here today for this ongoing exercise Crocodile Smile III. We have been able to distribute exercise books to the two areas, Ogbe Ijaw and Aladja. I am impressed with all I have seen done by my men, the troops have done well. From the brief, I have had since 22 October when the exercise started till date they have done well. “, he said.

Head Teacher Ewein Primary school, Ogbe-Ijoh, Mr. Emmanuel Mosoni thanked the army for providing security in the area, stressing that the presence of the soldiers made it possible for the school to be in session. “Thank you for the peace and conducive environment you have provided. If not for your presence our teachers would not have been able to come to school “, he said.

The army also donated exercise books to pupils at Okugbe Primary school, Ekpan and Ubeji primary school.

The army also donated wheelbarrow to Otujerimi market in Ughelli South local government to enhance clean up of the area when it extended its operations Crocodile Smile III to the area, saying the wheelbarrow was a modest contribution from the army to support the effort of the traders to make their environment clean.