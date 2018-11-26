Breaking News
Chemical weapons Organisation to send investigators to Aleppo

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it plans to send a team of investigators to Aleppo after reports emerged of an alleged poison gas attack in the Northern Syrian City.

Fernando Arias, general director of OPCW, said on Monday that OPCW and the United Nations were checking the security situation in Aleppo.

He added that the OPCW team has a mandate to investigate all alleged attacks with chemical weapons in Syria.

“The experts will continue to work independently,’’ Arias said at a conference in The Hague. Representatives from the U.S. and Russia, who were attending the conference, ensured their support for the chemical weapons watchdog.

Syrian state media reported that “terrorist groups’’ fired shells containing toxic gas at two neighbourhoods in the government-held city of Aleppo.

OPCW said it was informed of an alleged chlorine gas attack, in which between 50 and 100 civilians were injured.

Syrian rebels have dismissed the government claims that they were behind the attack.

OPCW investigators have repeatedly found evidence of poison gas attacks during the Syrian civil war. (dpa/NAN)


