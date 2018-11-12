Check on Atiku’s aircraft in line with international aviation standard practice – Sirika

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the check on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s aircraft at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Sunday, is in line with international aviation best practices.

Sirika said this in Abuja on Monday in a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation (Aviation).

He also said that his earlier statement on the issue was not driven by any political consideration, as being wrongly interpreted by a section of Nigerians.

The minister explained that the statement was informed by professional and industry practice as regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

According to him, it should be noted that such checks as carried out on the former Vice President’s aircraft are mandatory and routine, and that no one is exempted, except the President, Vice-President and visiting Presidents.

“According to the National Civil Aviation Security Programme, exemption from the primary inspection and screening process at the airport central screening points are extended to the following persons when traveling on official business: Visiting Head of State and entourage; the President and entourage, and the Vice President and entourage.”

“The ICAO security programme also requires that ministers and senior government officials are screened in the same manner as other passengers as they are expected to set examples for the traveling public and to the aviation security officials responsible for screening passengers.

“It is a routine practice that all incoming aircraft and passengers on international flights must go through customs, immigration, health, security and money laundering checks.

“The general public is therefore assured that the ministry and its agencies would always accord the desired respect to the nation’s leaders, just as they are committed to ensuring the entrenchment of safety and security at the nation’s airports without political considerations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar and the party, had on Sunday, raised alarm alleging harassment by the security agencies on his arrival at the airport.

When NAN visited the airport on Monday, some airport officials familiar with the issue said there was nothing abnormal in conducting checks on the aircraft.

An official, who pleaded anonymity, said it was a standard practice that whenever an international flight landed, combined team of security operatives and other agencies would carry out such check.

He said that it was also important to carry out such check since it was a private aircraft as a matter of standard procedure.