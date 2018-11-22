Channel my birthday congratulatory messages to charity, Atiku enjoins supporters

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has enjoined his family, friends, and associates to withhold from placing adverts to congratulate him on his 72nd birthday coming up on November 25 and channel same to charity.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe on Wednesday tasked well-wishers to intead support the cause of the vulnerable lot in the society.

The statement read: “With utmost humility and appreciation of their good intentions, the Waziri Adamawa would prefer if his well-wishers instead, channelled their funds for adverts and congratulatory messages in the media, into charity organisations of their choice, such as orphanages.

“Atiku understands clearly that birthdays are a time of celebration, of looking back and thanking God for life, for achievements and milestones, and for great expectations of a more glorious future to come.

“He is also painfully aware that, at this time, many Nigerians have little to celebrate: the millions who are out of jobs, the civil servants who are owed months of salaries, the indigenes of villages and towns across Nigeria whose daily reality is violent insurgency or spontaneous attacks, the tens of millions whose dire economic circumstances have earned Nigeria the shameful title of the world’s extreme poverty capital of the world to mention but a few.

“These times call for sober reflection and prayer, rather than merriment and jollification. These times require sharp focus on rescuing Nigeria from economic crisis and global ignominy.

“These times must be dedicated solely to the task of getting Nigeria working again, on JOBS (Jobs, Opportunities, Being United and Security). The time for celebration will definitely come. But, first of all, the battle for the soul of our nation must be won.”

He thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support of his quest to preside over the affairs of the nation.