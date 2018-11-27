CCI Traders to organise 5 days training on trading oil and gas online

CCITraders, an oil and gas trading firm is set to hold a 5 days business seminar on how to trade oil and gas online.

The seminar which is billed to start on 2nd December 2018 in Abuja will see experts speak to participants on how to take advantage of the Multi billion dollars oil industry, which is the major source of energy globally with most active investors. It is a business that has two players, online traders and offline ( Import and export) traders. Attendance is strictly by registration.

Speakers for the seminar are Mr Sunny Atumah, Mr Uche ParaGon and others.

Sonny Atumah is an Abuja based Journalist of the Energy industry, at present he is a oil and gas columnist for the Vanguard Newspaper. He is a research and strategy analyst in energy including market trends in oil and gas, renewable energy, energy policy and global geopolitics. He consults for policy makers, regulators, investors, operators and companies on the African continent. He provides energy research reports for legislators, business and lobby groups. He consults for the Labour movement and Energy committees of the National Assembly.

He is a regular Petroleum analyst on Radio and Television in Nigeria. He is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and also a member of the Middle East Petroleum Club, MEPC.

Mr Uche ParaGon is an online portfolio manager with over ten years of experience in trading crude oil and other commodities including Forex. He is the head of Business Strategist, CCI Trading Company and has worked with many trading firms on different market floors.

It will take place at Hatlab Place. Sokode Crescent Wuse zone 5. Abuja. Accreditation starts by 3:30pm while the seminar is billed for 4pm. Register here