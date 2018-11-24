Cavani strike enough as PSG strengthen grip on Ligue 1

Edinson Cavani’s fine early finish made sure that Paris Saint-Germain dealt with the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and scrape past Toulouse to tighten their hold on Ligue 1.

Uruguay striker Cavani struck in the ninth minute of a disjointed performance to maintain the runaway leader’s 100 percent start to the season ahead of the crunch visit of Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cavani ensured that their domestic dominance was consolidated when he expertly controlled a knockdown after a period of scrappy play, then spun Toulouse defender Kelvin Amian with a neat flick before firing home the winner.

His goal put PSG a full 15 points ahead of second placed Lyon, who prevailed in a tight derby with Saint-Etienne thanks to Jason Denayer’s second half header on Friday.

PSG dominated possession against 15th-placed Toulouse but shorn of their other two attacking stars the champions lacked the attacking spark they will be hoping for against Jurgen Klopp’s side midweek.

Neymar and Mbappe were both injured during friendlies in the international break, and PSG are sweating on their recovery for the huge Group C clash with the Parisians just a point behind the Reds and Napoli and gunning to qualify from the competition’s tightest group.

Later on Saturday Thierry Henry will be searching for his first win in charge of crisis club Monaco when they travel to relegation rivals Caen.