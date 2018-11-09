Car hits police motorcyclists in Theresa May’s convoy

Two police motorcyclists in the motorcade of the British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Belgian counterpart along a motorway in Belgium were knocked over by a car on Friday in an apparent accident, Belgian media reported.

The motorcyclists, who were escorting May and Charles Michel after they laid wreaths at World War One British graves, were taken to hospital.

No one else was injured, according to La Libre Belgique newspaper.

FIFA Ranking: Nigeria move up by 4 spots, now placed 44th

De Standaard quoted Belgian premier Michel’s spokesman describing the incident as an “unfortunate accident”.

May was in Belgium to mark Sunday’s centenary of the end of the 1914-18 war and later traveled for further ceremonies in France.

NAN