Car hits police motorcyclists in Theresa May’s convoy

Two police motorcyclists in the motorcade of the British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Belgian counterpart along a motorway in Belgium were knocked over by a car on Friday in an apparent accident, Belgian media reported.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, with Belgian counterpart Charles Michel attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the graves of John Parr and George Ellison, the first and the last British soldiers killed in the First World War, during celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, at the Saint Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons, Belgium November 9, before the accident

The motorcyclists, who were escorting  May and Charles Michel after they laid wreaths at World War One British graves, were taken to hospital.

No one else was injured, according to La Libre Belgique newspaper.

De Standaard quoted Belgian premier Michel’s spokesman describing the incident as an “unfortunate accident”.

May was in Belgium to mark Sunday’s centenary of the end of the 1914-18 war and later traveled for further ceremonies in France.

