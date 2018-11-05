Canadian govt commits N3bn to empower adolescents in 3 northern states

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Canadian government through its Department of Global Affairs, in collaboration with the Save the Children International, has committed about N3 billion towards empowering and transforming the lives of adolescents in three northern states.

The three states of Gombe, Zamfara and Katsina are to benefit under the Reaching and Empowering Adolescents, to make informed Choices for their Health, REACH and Better Lives for Girls.

Head of Development Cooperation, on behalf of the government, disclosed this yesterday during the official launch of the new projects in Katsina State.

Represented by the REACH Project Director, Dr. Modupe Taiwo, he said the project, which has a three years (2018 to 2021) life span, aimed at empowering over 100,000 married and unmarried girls and boys to make informed decisions and have access to services to improve their sexual reproductive health and rights, SRHR.

Wife of Katsina State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Masari, declared the project opened.