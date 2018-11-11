CAN vows: Bad leader will not be elected as our President in 2019

•Orders 72-hr non-stop praise to God in churches for credible polls

By Mariam Kareem

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared November 18-20, 2018 as days of “non-stop praise of God for Divine Intervention in next year’s general elections and other problems facing the country”.

The ’72 hours Praise and Worship’, according to the Christian body, is to be organized in all churches nationwide from 7:00 am on the 18th – 6:00 pm to the 20th of November.

CAN said the programme is to celebrate the victory Nigeria “is going to experience over economic, security challenges, social, religious and political problems we are facing as a nation”.

The group, through the Acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement, asked all bloc leaders and their Secretaries, Zonal chairmen, State Chairmen and denominational leaders to organize their church members in “non-stop praise of God’s majesty over the victory he has given us in Nigeria on all our challenges, especially His intervention over the coming general elections”.

The statement went on: “Having noted various challenges the country is going through, the CAN leadership considered the need for us to organize a strategic three days of non-stop praise over them in the country (as was done in the Bible in 2 Chronicles Chapter 20), especially the forthcoming 2019 elections with a view to stopping a crisis-ridden election that will not be free, fair and credible.

“The praise is also about the victory we believe God has given the Church in Nigeria over all powers of darkness that want to engulf the Church in whatever guise. We should praise God that bloodshed will be no more in Nigeria. A bad leader will not be elected as our President in 2019. All human efforts to manipulate elections will fail and Leah Sharibu and all those in captivity will be released.

“All churches in the country are urged to participate in the programme to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity”.