CAN crisis: NCEF says investigation was a sham

By Sam Eyoboka

“For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth,” II Corinthians 13: 8

THE National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), a group of Christian Elders, aged above 70 years who served Nigeria in various capacities before and after Independ-ence, drawn from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, is concerned that the current leadership of CAN is unwilling to accept Godly counsel and unbeliev-ably economical with the truth.

Reacting to the report of a fact finding committee to investigate a petition by CAN Vice President against the leader-ship of CAN, the NCEF, which has on different occasions remonstrated with the current leadership of CAN on acts that are unbecoming of servants of Christ, regrets having to raise these issues once again particularly consid-ering the various serious challenges facing the Church and the need to forge a common front to engage issues in a crucial election year.

The Vice President of CAN, Prof. Joseph Otubu has petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CAN, on allegations of theft, fraud, lies, and violation of CAN Constitution against the President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle. Last week, Prof. Otubu dissociated himself from the re-port of the committee.

Hard work, competence gave Bamigboye Kwara Governorship position – Gowon

The NCEF is also of the opinion that the issues were not handled with Truth and Righteousness to the satisfaction of the petitioner, maintaining that “It is a painful reality that if the Church does not put its house in order, greater evil shall befall Christians and Nigerians.”

A statement signed by the NCEF chairman, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, states: “In recent times, there have been subtle attempts to seep into the consciousness of Christians two disturbing issues that portend grave danger to Christianity in Nigeria.

“These are: That the petitions of the vice president of CAN, Prof. Otubu, against Rev. Ayokunle, have been in-vestigated and are found to be false and lacking merit; and that the trustees of the CAN Trust Fund have been dissolved and a new coordinator and new trustees have been appoint-ed.”

Continuing NCEF alleged that both assertions are not only false but they are illegal, stressing: “The attempt to manipulate the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CAN, by Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, the current president of CAN is not only sad but also criminal. For now, the NCEF has persuaded Prof. Otubu and Pastor Bosun not to challenge these acts of criminality using legal instruments of the State.“

The NCEF, in compliance with the Holy Scriptures, will do everything possible to get Christian intervention to resolve the crisis caused in the Church through the recklessness and impunity of some CAN officials.

“Once again, the National Christian Elders Forum is compelled to protest the recklessness and stubbornness of Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the current pre-sident of CAN. The recurring decimal since this man became the president of CAN has been strife, discord and contention at the highest level of Christianity in Nigeria.

“The NCEF is persuaded that worse than Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen is the tenure of Rev. Ayokunle as the president of CAN. While the religious insurgents attack the Church from with-out, from within, Dr. Ayokunle under-mines and weakens Christianity. Rep-eatedly the NCEF has asked, “on whose side is Rev. Ayokunle?” His actions, and glaring inactions, since becoming the president of CAN, are questionable.

“There is no man of good conscience who will know, and yet, condone the leadership style of Rev. Ayokunle,” the Christian Elders contend.

“Christians are urged to note that the purported investigation of the petitions of Prof. Otubu is fake. It is an embarr-assing attempt to sweep the truth under the carpet. In the same vein, the so-called dissolution of the trustees of the CAN Trust Fund and appoint-ment of new coordinator are manipula-tions aimed at frustrating the goal of making CAN financially independent to serve the interest of Christianity.

“It is an act of illegality that will not stand. It is unfortunate that NEC permitted itself to be dragged into such unhealthy intrigues in the Church,” the NCEF submitted.

The Forum equally finds very disturbing the ease with which some Christian leaders appear willing to compromise truth and righteousness due to finan-cial inducement, arguing “if not for such compromise, there is no way that Rev. Ayokunle would have been able to come this far in engaging in acts of ill-egality in the Body of Christ.

“One of the greatest crises of the Nig-erian Church is that we have a gener-ation of Church leaders who believe they are not accountable to anyone,” the Christian Elders argued.

The NCEF also decried the activities of Christians in Government who use their office to weaken the interests of Christianity to further their political ambition. It is these Christians in Gov-ernment who act as conduit pipe for the release of filthy lucre to comprom-ise greedy and covetous “men of God”.

“Rather than use their office to pro-mote their faith, they use it against Christ and His Church for political interests,” the Christian Elders further contends and have resolved to do everything possible to ensure that the truth prevails because righteousness exalts while sin brings reproach.

“If evil should be permitted to thrive in the Church, the consequence on Christianity in Nigeria shall be disastrous. Already, we are reaping the consequences of compromises made in the past. Rather than learn from the errors of the past, the current leaders of CAN seem determined to destroy Christianity in Nigeria,” the statement added.

NCEF therefore urged all Nigerian Christians not to relent in prayers because “outside are terrors while inside the Church there is treachery. As Christians, we must tremble at the Word of God and lay every warning that God has issued to heart. We cannot afford to be slack in enforcing truth and righteousness in the Church. Our survival depends on it.”