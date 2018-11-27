CAF names Oshoala, Ebi, Oluehi in 2018 AWCON XI

Super Falcons’ trio, Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi and Tochukwu Oluehi have been named by CAF in the 2018 AWCON XI for the first round.

Three-time African Footballer of the Year Oshoala fired a hat-trick against Equatorial Guinea, while central defender Ebi and goalkeeper Oluehi have featured prominently in a defence that has only let in a goal thus far.

Striker Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega made the bench after both netted twice apiece.

Super Falcons foes in today’s semifinal Cameroon also have three players in the starting XI – Feudjio, Ndoumbouk and Aboudi Onguene.