CAF Confed Cup: Rangers raid FC IfeanyiUbah for players

By Buchi Junior

Enugu Rangers have invaded Oriental rivals, FC IfeanyiUbah camp as the Flying Antelopes bolster their squad ahead the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, Sporting Vanguard reports.



Rangers won this year’s Aiteo Cup following a dramatic 4-2 penalty kicks win over Kano Pillars after 3-3 comeback draw.

Determined to refresh their squad ahead the African Challenge, Rangers are actively involved in the ongoing transfer activities.

Sporting Vanguard understands that FC Ifeanyiubah Ivory Coast striker, Seka Pascal has emerged as their top target as well as his three other teammates, Tony Msonter, defender Traore Issif and Ekene Awaziem.

“I want to play for Rangers. I’m already here with them and we have reached agreement. My manager brought me here before he traveled and I’m in love with the club and the environment”, Pascal said when contacted by Sporting Vanguard. Pascal was FC Ifeanyiubah leading scorer last season with five goals.