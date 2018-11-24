CAF Champions League: Lobi’ll prove critics wrong — Agbaji

Lobi Stars of Makurdi defender Agbaji Anthony has stated that the team is ready to go all out and show their quality and prove critics wrong when they file out against Cameroon’s UMS de Loum next Tuesday in a CAF champions League preliminary stage fixture.

The Ortom Boys recently defeated 2018 Aiteo Cup winner Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba to herald the start of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season in December.

Agbaji insists that the win is enough to propel them to victory in their first continental outing stating that they are fully prepared and motivated. “We are very prepared and ready for the Champions League match in Cameroon. What we played against Rangers is not going to be different from what is played on the continent.

In Africa, the style of football is similar which is is physicality. For us we are physical and more technical than the average you will find in Africa and I believe we will get a win in Cameroon.”

Lobi Stars we’re declared winners of the 2017/2018 NPFL season after 24 games played in the league which has gotten some sections of the football fans worried that the country might just not be sending their best legs but the defender say they have all it takes to keep their critics quiet. “By winning the Super Cup against Rangers we proved a lot of our critics wrong and going to the continent our plan is to prove to those that think we don’t deserve this opportunity are wrong.”

Lobi Stars will have a lot to play for as they head into a tricky tie against UMS de Loum who finished 2nd in the 2017/2018 Cameroon Elite One division behind Coronsport.