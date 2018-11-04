CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars target first round hurdle

Nigeria’s sole CAF Champions League representative, Lobi Stars fancy their chances of reaching the first round of the tournament despite having to first face Cameroon’s UMS de Loum in the preliminary rounds.

The Nigerian league champions return to the tournament for the first time after 8 seasons.

Lobi Stars found out their preliminary round opponents on Saturday and are beaming with confidence; they are already looking to facing Kenya club Gor Mahia.

UMS de Loum play their home matches at the Stade de Njombé and have made only one previous appearance in the Champions League.