By 2020, Dangote Group’s revenue ‘ll be $30bn—Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, has said that by 2020, the conglomerate’s revenue base will hit $30 billion, noting that it is a feat that would have been considered impossible 10 years ago.

Speaking at the first ever Africa Investment Forum, AIF, in Johannesburg, South Africa, the multi-billionaire said five men built America, excluding President Donald Trump.

He said Africa could do the same thing to become great, adding that he would love to be part of those who make Africa great.

On what he will do to make Africa great, Dangote said: “What I will do is to see how some of us, which I really want to be among, will try and transform Africa into exactly what happened in Asia.

“Nobody will come and transform Africa for us, so we must lead. Look at how the American economy is today; it was actually made possible by five people; people such as Ford, Carnegie and others.

“They were the ones that actually made America great. I mean, it is not Donald Trump. So really, when you look at it, we can make it happen, I have seen it.”

He said the progress being made by the Dangote Group was a result of bold steps being taken to venture into spaces others were running from.

His words: “I am a true believer that nothing is impossible. 10 years ago, if you mention to me or even if I actually see it in a dream that our company will have a revenue of $3 billion, I would have said it is impossible.

“But by 2020, we would have $30 billion of revenue. Why? Because we have gone into a very bold product. While people are running away from investing, we are investing. From just petrochemicals and our refinery and oil blocks, we would have over $25 billion, and the rest of the business will have $6 billion.”