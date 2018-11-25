Butcher hits colleague with charm, tells him to avoid salt

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A butcher, Segun Ajayi, who allegedly used a charmed ring to hit his fellow butcher, has been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Igbosere, Lagos.

The 42-years-old Ajayi, whose residential address was not given, is facing a count charge of unlawful assault, preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Francisca Job, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on November 2 at about 5p.m, at Farm Bus Stop, Sangotedo, Ajah, area of Lagos.

She said Ajayi, without lawful and reasonable excuse, used charm to hit one Suleman Rahmon, his fellow butcher.

She told the court: “The defendant and his other colleagues had asked the victim to join the meat sellers’ association in the market, but the victim refused and continued selling his meat by the roadside.

“On the fateful day, when the defendant and others while trying to force him to join the association, the defendant brought out a ring and hit the victim, who became unconscious.”

…asked to remove charm

The prosecutor further added that when Rahmon regained his senses, he went to make a report at the Police station and the defendant, who was arrested, was asked to remove the charm from the victim’s body.

“But Ajayi said he could not remove the charm, as the person who did the charm for him was in Ijebu, but warned Rahmon not to take any food with salt as the charm might cause him problems.”

The offence committed by the defendant, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under Section 133 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, but his plea was not taken as he was ordered to be remanded in prison custody by Magistrate Y. O. Aro-Lambo.

Magistrate Aro-Lambo adjourned the case till December 6 for the commencement of trial.