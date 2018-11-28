Businessman, Yakubu Garba Gobir becomes first Waziri of Hausaland

By EKAETTE BASSEY

The ancient town of Daura became a mecca of sorts last week as Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, was turbanned the first Waziri of Hausaland which means, the Traditional Prime Minister of the Emirate, on Monday, November 19, 2018, at the ancient palace of the Emir of Daura, His Majesty Umar Farouq Umar, it was a grand ceremony.

The palace was thronged by indigenes, friends, family members and associates of the newly turbaned Waziri, who traced his connection to Kwara and Sokoto. Representatives of all Hausa speaking states were in attendance to witness the historic occasion.

The Emir, speaking on why Alhaji Gobir was conferred with the title, said that social entrepreneur and political influencer was a son to many Hausa leaders across Hausa nation and a father to many young ones, who had benefited from his benevolence and philanthropic gestures over the years. He maintained that Alhaji Gobir had never shown any divisive or selective traces in his selfless contributions to the development of Hausa people, adding that his impact in Nigeria is immense.

He advised the new Waziri to use his goodwill and new title to unite all Hausas within and outside Nigeria and also use his wide exposure to transform Hausa states into enviable nation in terms of economic and social development.

The monarch also urged prayers for divine guidance to enable Alhaji Yakub Gobir always take correct decision at this point in his life.

Waziri, in his comment, said his joy and appreciation for the honour done him by the Emir could not be measured. He thanked all Emirs in the North for their support.

He said, “This is the only Emir of Hausaland, and I am glad to be the first Waziri of the town. Just like my late grand father was the first Waziri of Ilorin, I am the first Waziri of Hausaland, so, the first in both towns”.

He also assured the people of his unflinching support in the growth and development of Hausa nation.

Yakubu Gobir studied Pharmacy at Ahmadu Bello University, and is a graduate of INSEAD France and Harvard Business School USA. After spending a number of years working for Pfizer and Hoechst in Nigeria, Yakubu started his own marketing and distribution company – Smart Mark Limited in June 1998. Smart Mark has opened up the Nigerian market for a number of multinationals including Swatch, Sara Lee, Wella, L’Oreal, Nike, Levi’s, Converse, United Colors of Benetton, T.M. Lewin, Tommy Hilfiger and Unilever.

In 2014, Yakubu returned to his roots in pharmacy practise with the launch of INVIVO – a large format Health & Beauty retail chain. INVIVO is a social enterprise which includes a clinic and lab at each location. Over 60,000 people were treated for free in 2017. His company employs about 1,500 people.

Alhaji Gobir is a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State. His expertise includes attracting foreign direct investment and trade. Gobir’s passion for social entrepreneurship makes him a keen supporter of the Federal Government’s social investment programs.

Yakubu Gobir is a multilinguist – who speaks English, French, Hausa and Yoruba fluently.