Buratai Official Staff Car involved in accident, ADC injured

Authorities of the Nigerian Army said on Sunday night that the official car of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai was involved in an accident along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

Though the Army Chief was not in the vehicle, his ADC, a Major who was in the car sustained injuries as a result of the impact of the accident.

A statement contained in the Nigerian Army Face book page said, “The COAS’ official staff car had an accident at Jere town on the way to Kaduna on Sunday 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m.

“The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car.

“The COAS was not in the car.

” However, the ADC sustained minor injuries and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”